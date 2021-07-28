Americas > RGGI speculative firm opens new account, eyes California offset market

RGGI speculative firm opens new account, eyes California offset market

Published 16:36 on July 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:36 on July 28, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A Texas-based hedge fund opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Wednesday, with the firm having been linked to two previous speculative accounts under a different name.

A Texas-based hedge fund opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Wednesday, with the firm having been linked to two previous speculative accounts under a different name.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software