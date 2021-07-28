RGGI speculative firm opens new account, eyes California offset market
Published 16:36 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 16:36 on July 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A Texas-based hedge fund opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Wednesday, with the firm having been linked to two previous speculative accounts under a different name.
