RGGI speculative firm opens new account, eyes California offset market

Published 16:36 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 16:36 on July 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A Texas-based hedge fund opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Wednesday, with the firm having been linked to two previous speculative accounts under a different name.