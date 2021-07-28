Euro Markets: EUAs, UKAs rise amid energy gains as market absorbs UK auction
Published 17:45 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 20:58 on July 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Carbon on Wednesday consolidated its gains from earlier in the week, as a strong auction result and firm energy prices bolstered sentiment ahead of the annual reduction in auction supply.
Carbon on Wednesday consolidated its gains from earlier in the week, as a strong auction result and firm energy prices bolstered sentiment ahead of the annual reduction in auction supply.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.