RFS Market: RINs lift to month high on import flows

Published 18:11 on July 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:11 on July 27, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices went on the upswing over the past week as traders pointed to a diesel arbitrage and gasoline import data as supporting factors for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market.