Euro Markets: EUAs drift as market awaits UK auction
Published 20:18 on July 27, 2021 / Last updated at 03:36 on July 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs drifted slightly despite firmer natural gas prices, as Russian state producer Gazprom declined yet again to book additional gas transit capacity through the Ukrainian network.
EUAs drifted slightly on Tuesday despite firmer natural gas prices, as Russian state producer Gazprom declined yet again to book additional gas transit capacity through the Ukrainian network.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.