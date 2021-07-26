Ministers to continue Article 6 talks through to Glasgow UN climate summit

Ministers from more than 50 countries will continue talks on key issues, including Article 6 international emissions trade, through to November’s COP26 UN climate summit, UK minister Alok Sharma said on Monday following an inconclusive two-day informal ministerial meeting in London.