Americas > Ministers to continue Article 6 talks through to Glasgow UN climate summit

Published 23:41 on July 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:41 on July 26, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Ministers from more than 50 countries will continue talks on key issues, including Article 6 international emissions trade, through to November’s COP26 UN climate summit, UK minister Alok Sharma said on Monday following an inconclusive two-day informal ministerial meeting in London.

