New service plans CO2 removal certification system mirroring I-RECs
Published 22:51 on July 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on July 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A new joint venture is planning to launch a certification system for carbon removals, with the aim of addressing issues regarding transparency and trust that have affected the existing voluntary emissions reduction (VER) market.
A new joint venture is planning to launch a certification system for carbon removals, with the aim of addressing issues regarding transparency and trust that have affected the existing voluntary emissions reduction (VER) market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.