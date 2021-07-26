New service plans CO2 removal certification system mirroring I-RECs

Published 22:51 on July 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on July 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A new joint venture is planning to launch a certification system for carbon removals, with the aim of addressing issues regarding transparency and trust that have affected the existing voluntary emissions reduction (VER) market.