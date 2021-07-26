Nature Based Solutions Commercial Manager, ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners – Oxford/London/Nairobi/Remote (US)

Location: Oxford/London office, UK, Nairobi office, Kenya, or fully remote working in the US

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Dependent on experience

ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners have recently merged and are expanding their Portfolio Management & Global Markets team to support the company’s rapid growth.

For more than 20 years, both companies have been at the forefront of delivering the highest-quality solutions to make real change possible: reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, building resilience in supply chains, conserving and restoring forests and biodiversity, and improving health and livelihoods.

In April 2021, ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners merged to form the world-leading solutions provider for companies and organisations looking to meet ambitious climate goals. The combination, which was organised by Averna Capital, brings together an unrivalled corporate client base with industry-leading project development capabilities and growth capital, to scale the ambition to reduce emissions and transform the global economy.

The combined company has been responsible for the reduction of more than 100 million tonnes of CO2e and will have access to upwards of 600 projects reducing and removing emissions across 56 countries. The team works with more than 500 clients across six continents, including Microsoft, Sky, Logitech, Bain and Company, PwC, Salesforce and MetLife, providing the solutions to deliver on their ambitious carbon neutral and net zero goals.

The role

The role is focused on building commercial partnerships for International Nature Based Solutions (NBS) projects under recognised voluntary carbon standards. NBS is an increasingly important part of our business. Many of ClimateCare’s clients want NBS projects as part of a portfolio to meet their climate and wider corporate objectives. We are expanding our award-winning project development capability to respond to the growing client demand and drive future growth.

You will work closely with an experienced project development team and Portfolio Management colleagues, leading the origination and screening of NBS project development opportunities in which you will work with reputable local organisations in project design and implementation. You will lead on commercial due diligence, working closely with technical specialists on technical aspects. Working with client-facing colleagues you will develop commercial propositions that meet the needs of both projects and clients and negotiate commercial agreements with project counterparties.

Reporting into the Director of Nature Based Solutions (NBS), you will be at the centre of accelerating the growth of ClimateCare’s International NBS project development portfolio, building on our leading reputation as a voluntary carbon project developer.

Responsibilities:

Lead origination and screening of project development opportunities; help set the criteria for what ‘good’ looks like.

Work closely with client-facing teams to ensure that the project pipeline will meet current and future needs.

Co-ordinate project due diligence, lead on the commercial due diligence aspects and working with the technical lead on technical and standards due diligence; to include site visits as needed.

Develop commercial propositions for projects that also meet the needs of clients and ClimateCare’s commercial objectives, appropriately balancing risks and rewards for each party.

Lead negotiations with project counterparties through to completion.

Ongoing oversight of operational partnerships and projects to ensure performance and delivery.

Keep up to date with changes in voluntary carbon standards (including emerging jurisdictional standards) and help shape ClimateCare’s NBS growth strategy.

Capabilities and experience:

5-10 years’ experience in commercial roles in a relevant setting; the ideal candidate will have experience in NBS project development, carbon finance or carbon markets.

Track record in originating, structuring, negotiating and managing commercial agreements, ideally with private and not-for-profit counterparties.

Understanding of the voluntary carbon market; understanding of the key principles of the voluntary carbon standards such as VCS/CCB and Gold Standard, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals is helpful.

Experience working with local implementation partners such as NGOs and private companies, with an understanding of the on-the-ground challenges, particularly in developing markets.

Experience of managing a pipeline of opportunities through to delivery.

We are looking for someone who:

Is creative is finding pragmatic commercial solutions in a space with no ‘cookie cutter’ templates.

Has a track record in managing productive partnerships; able to balance the needs of multiple stakeholders.

Is prepared to challenge project partners constructively to ensure that project assumptions are credible and robust.

Has a strong attention to detail and able to identify what is most important to address.

Can manage competing priorities and is respectful of others’ time in a busy organisation

Sets high standards for ethical behaviour

Language skills would be an asset.

Able to travel internationally to project sites.

How to Apply: To be considered for the role, please send your CV and cover letter to Mandy Avis, Head of HR, mandy.avis@climatecare.org.