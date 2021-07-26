EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs lift nearly 5% as gas prices jump

Euro Markets: EUAs lift nearly 5% as gas prices jump

Published 19:15 on July 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:43 on July 27, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs staged a sharp rally on Monday, wiping out the losses incurred in the second half of last week as optimism crept back into the market and gas prices jumped higher.

