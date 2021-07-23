More London carbon traders on the move
Published 21:50 on July 23, 2021 / Last updated at 21:51 on July 23, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Gazprom’s trading arm has parted ways with its head of environmental products, while a London-based emissions trader at a carbon hedge fund appears to have left his role.
Gazprom’s trading arm has parted ways with its head of environmental products, while a London-based emissions trader at a carbon hedge fund appears to have left his role.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.