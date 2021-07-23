WCI speculative holdings rise as emitters add length for 2nd straight week

Published 21:28 on July 23, 2021

WCI speculative firms added to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position over the past week, as emitters slightly increased their holding over the period to mark the second consecutive week-on-week gain, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.