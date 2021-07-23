EU ETS > Euro Markets Midday Brief

Euro Markets Midday Brief

Published 12:51 on July 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:51 on July 23, 2021  /  EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slid to test a major support as buying interest evaporated and participants speculated over reports that some EU member states had issued free allowances to industrial installations.

