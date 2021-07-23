CN Markets: CEAs hold above 50 yuan, but volumes dwindle
Published 10:11 on July 23, 2021 / Last updated at 10:11 on July 23, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Allowance prices in China’s national emissions trading scheme have held firm above 50 yuan ($7.72) since the market opened last week, but trading activity has come down significantly as traders expect liquidity to remain patchy in the coming weeks.
Allowance prices in China’s national emissions trading scheme have held firm above 50 yuan ($7.72) since the market opened last week, but trading activity has come down significantly as traders expect liquidity to remain patchy in the coming weeks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.