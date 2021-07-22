Associate Director of Climate, Asia Society Policy Institute – Flexible Location

Location: Flexible, with a preference for NYC and Washington DC

Position: Associate Director of Climate (Code 2023)

Introduction:

The Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI), a think- and do-tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific, seeks an Associate Director of Climate to develop and implement projects to support ambitious climate action across Asia – and in China in particular – including accelerating the transition to net zero emissions. This is a grant-funded position, reporting to the Director of Asia-Pacific Sustainability.

Responsibilities:

• Working with the Director, design, manage and implement ASPI projects to support enhanced climate ambition and action in Asia, including a stronger vision and pathway for reaching net zero emissions across Asia and what is required in key national jurisdictions to get there; and mapping and supporting strategic approaches to encourage additional action by China in particular.

• Develop, organize, and execute high-level meetings and private and public events on strategic, political, and operational issues and opportunities for enhanced climate ambition and action, working with senior ASPI staff.

• Develop and publish high quality and impactful written products to influence policy decision-making including reports, policy roadmaps, policy papers and op-eds, as well as generating and supporting other media engagement.

• Build and strengthen relationships and partnerships with stakeholders in these initiatives, particularly relevant policy makers in major Asian economies and international jurisdictions, and representatives from multilateral organisations and civil society.

• Identify experts and leaders from stakeholder groups to take part in initiatives, manage this engagement and liaise with participants.

• Assist in the management of tasks of staff and consultants engaged in your initiatives, as well as the budget, in concert with ASPI leadership.

• Plan and carry out fundraising activities for your projects and portfolio, in coordination with the Director of Sustainability, Asia Society’s development, department and ASPI senior staff.

• Engage in other duties as required.

Qualifications:

• Advanced degree relevant to international climate change policy or international relations.

• At least 6-8 years of progressively responsible experience managing and initiatives focused on climate mitigation policy, ideally in Asia, covering China, the rest of North East Asia and ASEAN countries.

• Strong understanding of the international climate diplomacy and policy landscape, including the UNFCCC process.

• Expertise in GHG emission reduction target setting, and supporting policies including carbon pricing, as well as energy transition and policies for coal phase-out and renewable energy.

• Experience in policy analysis, development and implementation, including mitigation options, modelling scenarios and cost-benefit analysis.

• Experience in managing projects meeting quality, time and financial objectives, and managing staff effectively.

• Experience in developing proposals and fundraising.

• Strong ability to interact with high-level individuals and work collaboratively with diverse constituencies.

• Excellent oral and written communications skills.

• Fluency in English, proficiency in an Asian language a plus.

Asia Society offers a competitive salary, as well as a comprehensive benefits package. For benefits information please visit www.asiasociety.org/about/careers and click on “Employee Benefits” to view our full benefits summary.

How to Apply:

Please email your cover letter and resume indicating position reference code 2023 and salary requirements to: aspijobs@asiasociety.org.

Indicate job title in the subject line. Resumes without cover letters will not be accepted. No phone calls, please. Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted. Please regard your resume as having been received unless your email is bounced back.

The Asia Society is an equal opportunity employer.