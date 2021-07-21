Australian, Japanese firms to explore offset-backed ammonia from natural gas
Published 16:00 on July 21, 2021 / Last updated at 16:00 on July 21, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan / No Comments
Australia’s Woodside and a quartet of Japanese companies are exploring the possibility of using Australian natural gas to produce ammonia for the Japanese market, with associated CO2 emissions to be offset from CCS or bio-sequestration projects.
