Sinopec, China Resources announce first block trade in China ETS
Published 11:57 on July 21, 2021 / Last updated at 11:57 on July 21, 2021 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
Oil and gas firm Sinopec on Wednesday bought 100,000 CO2 permits from industrial conglomerate China Resources Holdings in the first off-screen block trade since China's national emissions trading market launched last week.
