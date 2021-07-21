Glencore sets up Asian carbon desk, hires ex-BP traders

Published 12:00 on July 21, 2021 / Last updated at 12:25 on July 21, 2021

Commodity trading house Glencore has set up an emissions desk in Singapore, with a former BP carbon trader heading up operations.