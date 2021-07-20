Disheartened by existing voluntary carbon offerings, market veterans launch ‘fair and transparent’ offset service

Published 21:55 on July 20, 2021 / Last updated at 23:12 on July 20, 2021

Amid a global voluntary carbon market it says is hamstrung by profiteering, criminal activity, and a lack of regulation, a team of market veterans has launched a new carbon offset firm with the goal of providing for its customers a 'genuine, fair, and transparent' path to net zero.