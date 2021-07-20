Africa > Disheartened by existing voluntary carbon offerings, market veterans launch ‘fair and transparent’ offset service

Disheartened by existing voluntary carbon offerings, market veterans launch ‘fair and transparent’ offset service

Published 21:55 on July 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:12 on July 20, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Amid a global voluntary carbon market it says is hamstrung by profiteering, criminal activity, and a lack of regulation, a team of market veterans has launched a new carbon offset firm with the goal of providing for its customers a 'genuine, fair, and transparent' path to net zero.

Amid a global voluntary carbon market it says is hamstrung by profiteering, criminal activity, and a lack of regulation, a team of market veterans has launched a new carbon offset firm with the goal of providing for its customers a ‘genuine, fair, and transparent’ path to net zero.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software