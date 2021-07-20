Climate Action Reserve proposes forecast carbon credit methodology for forest fuel treatments
Published 22:30 on July 20, 2021 / Last updated at 22:30 on July 20, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) on Monday announced it is developing an ex-ante crediting methodology for fuel treatments, including prescribed burns, in order to reduce the severity of wildfires in the western US.
