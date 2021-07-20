Account Manager (Carbon Forestry), CarbonCo – Nelson, NZ

About us

CarbonCrop helps landowners get paid to establish and protect forests across Aotearoa, by streamlining landowner access to forest carbon credits and markets.

We care about restoring forests for many reasons. Forests reduce soil erosion, improve biodiversity and help address climate change by taking carbon out of the atmosphere. We’re particularly motivated to regenerate indigenous forest where native wildlife flourishes.

While New Zealand carbon credits have existed since 2008, they can be difficult for landowners to access. That’s where we come in. We give landowners all the tools and information they need to assess their eligibility and start earning carbon credits under New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and package this with a project execution model that takes away the risk and hassle.

CarbonCrop was born out of the Nelson Artificial Intelligence Institute, an incubator for high-impact sustainability start-ups, and raised $1.5 million in seed funding from WNT Ventures in 2021. Our innovative software uses satellite imagery, machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyse forests and calculate carbon sequestration.

Where you fit in

We are seeking an Account Manager to manage our relationships with landowners, and support them to understand and adopt carbon farming.

You’ll join a friendly and collaborative team working to deliver new capabilities in the high growth climate-tech space. We’re a young company; we’re all here to work hard and support each other in making a difference, and to have fun doing it. This role is perfect for anyone with a growth mindset and a passion for being part of something positive that helps landowners make the most of their assets and improve the environment while doing so.

This position reports to the CEO or their delegate and is based in Nelson. The role is primarily office-based, with occasional travel as required.

Responsibilities

Handle inbound enquiries, engage customers, and generate sales under the CarbonCrop model.

Be the primary point of contact for landowners, building trust and developing positive long-term relationships.

Use CarbonCrops tools and systems to prepare analysis and assessments of customers carbon farming potential for prospective projects, and refine these based on customer feedback and new information.

Provide direct project support to customers, primarily via phone, video conferencing and email, in connection with Carbon Farming opportunity analysis. Help customers to understand carbon income projections and payment terms.

Prepare relevant project documentation including contracts, declarations, supporting evidence, identification.

Work alongside CarbonCrop Forestry Consultants to advise landowners on carbon farming and land management strategy.

Create and manage Emissions Trading Register accounts on behalf of landowners, collating relevant documentation.

Prepare emissions returns for customer projects, and submit them to the regulators on behalf of the landowner.

Handle multiple clients simultaneously and manage deadlines appropriately. Ensure customers and partners receive products and services in a timely fashion.

Follow established CarbonCrop processes around privacy, documentation, data handling, and other established steps in project execution. Support the continuous improvement of these processes.

Continually assess the quality of CarbonCrop’s assessments and registration applications. Work with the engineering and product teams to improve quality and drive project success.

Represent CarbonCrop and its values in public and customer communications, and at industry events.

Go outside your role as and when necessary to help the team and product as whole succeed.

Requirements

Experience working in an account management, customer relationship management or B2B sales role.

Numerate with high attention to detail.

Professional attitude and high personal integrity

Excellent communication and writing skills, with the ability to clearly document procedures, processes and work performed, and communicate complex ideas to non-technical audiences.

Excellent organisational skills – you can balance a number of tasks with varying priorities, and stay focused on delivering the things that matter the most.

An interest in forestry and landscape regeneration/restoration, with an appetite to learn about carbon credits and the NZ Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

A passion for creative solutions and new approaches to longstanding challenges.

Enthusiasm for working collaboratively in a team and supporting others.

Full Driving Licence.

Must have the right to live and work in New Zealand.

Bonus points

Experience with HubSpot or other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms such as Salesforce, Zoho etc.

Experience with Geographical Information System software, and the ability to map vegetation using a range of data sources using CarbonCrop systems, in support of land assessments and Carbon Forestry Registration requirements

Demonstrated interest in sustainability and climate change

A passion for biodiversity and the protection and restoration of indigenous forest.

Awareness of the challenges facing landowners, perhaps gained through direct engagement with landowners or previous roles within agriculture or forestry.

To apply, please email careers@carboncrop.nz [link removed] with your CV and a cover letter explaining: