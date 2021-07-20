Senior Counsel, Low Carbon Trading, BP – London

We are seeking an additional senior lawyer to support bp trading & shipping (T&S) in respect of its international low carbon trading business!

T&S trades and sources primary and secondary low carbon products around the world and manages the bp group’s low carbon compliance obligations through it’s low carbon trading business unit.

Low carbon products are central to bp’s new Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions and this legal team is experiencing ever increasing demands for its services hence the creation of a new senior counsel role for low carbon trading. It is currently provided by a team of lawyers that also supports T&S’s natural gas, renewable power and biogas trading businesses. The team is based in Canary Wharf, London.

Experience of the voluntary and compliance carbon offsets markets is required for this role. However you will also have the opportunity to practice other areas supported by this legal team including biogas, natural gas and renewable power.

About The Role

As Senior Counsel, Low Carbon Trading you will provide legal support for all aspects of T&S’s voluntary and compliance carbon offset trading and origination business in all regions other than the United States. The role also provides legal support for M&A activity including equity investments into joint ventures and convertible loan structures.

You will provide an understanding of carbon market regulatory developments and participate in cross business and functions working groups both within T&S and across bp as bp strategy develops.

About You



Qualified lawyer (Civil or Common Law)

Extensive experience of the primary and secondary voluntary and compliance carbon offsets markets.

Understanding of the Paris Agreement, especially Article 6 and interactions with Natural Climate Solutions and transparency reporting.

Detailed understanding of key carbon ownership considerations including in respect of land use and Natural Climate Solutions.

Good drafting skills and confidence handling lengthy and complex documentation.

A great teammate that is able to work closely with legal colleagues, originators, traders and other functions. Additionally an ability to work internationally and with different cultures including with government and NGOs in different jurisdictions.

Ability to prioritise conflicting demands, operate effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

It would be helpful, but not essential, if you speak another language other than English.

