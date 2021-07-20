Senior Project Coordinator, Soil Carbon, South Pole – Sydney

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Development team is at the forefront of developing and managing climate mitigation activities. By working closely with project owners and developers as well as their local communities, we manage the complete registration, verification and evaluation of carbon projects to enable the issuance of emission-reduction certificates, in line with official carbon standards. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

The Senior Project Coordinator will be responsible for assuming the responsibilities associated to both collaborator and project manager (PM) roles that include but are not limited to delivering all milestones proposed for any specific REDD+, ARR, ALM, WRC or other land-use projects, and collaborate when necessary with other members of the AFOLU team.

This position requires advanced qualifications of the design and development of carbon projects in the AFOLU sector. It requires experience working with soil carbon, local communities and private owners, such as farmers and other agricultural stakeholder groups, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, developing carbon estimations and delivering high-quality products (project documents, monitoring reports, and others), in English, assisting the audit process for the validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions and participating in business rounds, technical sessions and in different events as required by the ARR, REDD+ and/or ALM Senior Leads or by the Head of AFOLU.

The Senior Project Coordinator should ensure that all collaborators receive ongoing training and that they have the necessary skills and tools to perform their work. The responsibilities, activities, time expenditures, and working schedule for both, the PM and collaborator will be agreed with the aforementioned supervisors, leads or Heads.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Ensure assigned tasks are completed on time and within the personal time budget.

Responsible for supporting the management of emission reduction projects which includes: the due Diligence phase, drafting project design documents, validation, monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) support under different standards (ERF, VERRA, GS4GG) among other local and international carbon schemes.

Conduct site visits and travels to project locations whenever needed.

Be a key point of contact and maintain a good relationship with the sourcing team, project development team, project implementation team, KAMs, project owners, clients, VVBs (DOEs or auditors) and other counterparts.

Provide technical and business development support with project sourcing.

Be aware of the process of negotiation and signing of ERSA or ERPA with the PO, as well as of all the internal procedures in AQ.

Proposal/Deliverable preparation and completion to the quality required by South Pole and the client.

Define and plan content and structure to support the certification of the project: work plans, work schedules, budgets and deliverables.

Schedule Technical Reviews (TR) and Quality Checks (QC).

Keep the team members (collaborators) informed of their progress in the project and remind them to stay within the time and budget agreed.

Planning and development of site visits and other types of business trips/training in case to be required.

Gather, prepare and present information to represent South Pole at meetings, as requested.

Share relevant contacts and information on possible opportunities with the KAM team.

Requirements:

Essential:

University Degree in forestry, agriculture, natural resource management, sustainability or climate change and carbon mitigation related fields

At least 3 years of work experience in agriculture or forestry, sustainability consulting, climate change mitigation/adaptation or related fields

Demonstrable knowledge of and experience in evaluating carbon sequestration in soils and regenerative agriculture practices

Ability to manage targets, priorities and develop own goals

Ability to create high quality written documents (proposals and deliverables) in English

Excellent communication skills

Excellent oral and written command of English

National, or holder of a valid work visa in Australia

Desirable:

A second language is consider a plus

Good statistical skills

Experience working with different stakeholders

Experience working with Indigenous stakeholders, including negotiating native title agreements

Indigenous and Torres Strait applicants are encouraged to apply

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

