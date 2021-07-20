Senior Sourcing Specialist Australia, South Pole – Sydney

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Sourcing team works hand in hand with project owners and developers, active in the carbon markets and renewable energy space, to identify, negotiate and contract new emission reduction projects. By acquiring new projects within our portfolio, we ensure that South Pole always has the right mix of carbon credits available to meet the demands of our clients. If you’re an ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, this position may be right for you!

Job summary:

As the world’s leading Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction project developer, South Pole has a strong track record when it comes to climate mitigation project origination, sourcing and development. With operations on all five continents, we cater to both compliance and voluntary markets, drawing from a wide variety of project methodologies and relying on both government and voluntary carbon standards. Present in the Australian market since 2012, South Pole offers environmental products/certificates and advisory services from GHG emissions footprinting, to sustainable supply chain, climate strategies and project development. The company is actively building its project pipeline in Australia, as well as related activities.

To reinforce our team, we are seeking an experienced sourcing manager, who can help us expand our reach across geographies and different project methodologies under the Emissions Reduction/Climate Solutions Fund (ERF/CSF), as well under voluntary standards. These methodologies include beef cattle herd, savanna burning, human induced regeneration, environmental planting, plantation, soil carbon, as well as industry methods and others as deemed suitable. The role will require a breadth of skills across business management, business development, finance, science, markets and technology. It will focus on building relations with local stakeholders to identify opportunities to develop new emissions reduction projects.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Identify opportunities for South Pole to act as project agent for existing carbon emissions reduction projects

Build and nurture working relationships with project owners, such as pastoral/herd companies, indigenous groups and other landholders to develop or manage carbon emissions reduction projects, including on land managed by traditional owners

Initiate feasibility studies and undertake due diligence on prospective leads prior to signing Sales Agreements

Design and implement business development campaigns, including workshops and one-to-one interactions targeting new carbon farming projects, and help the Projects&Markets team’s marketing lead to design marketing and PR materials, social media Undertaking due diligence on prospective leads prior to signing Sales Agreements

Developing project plans and budgets, as part of that, coordinate with South Pole’s global portfolio and sourcing team to ensure technical expertise is optimally deployed for Australian projects

Support the Australian sales team with regards to strategic carbon procurement initiatives of major clients

Requirements:



This is a challenging role that would suit a person with a combination of a business development and carbon project experience. You possess relevant tertiary qualifications, preferably in business, science, agriculture or management. You must have professional work experience in the carbon offset project cycle either as a project developer, auditor, Regulator, carbon trader or consultant, with strong working knowledge of relevant legislation.

You will have experience managing people and projects for medium to large companies and preference will be given to candidates with direct experience in the Emissions Reduction Fund and related project methods.

Essential:

Minimum 5 years of work experience in carbon markets, carbon project development, emissions reduction methods or a related field

Knowledge of relevant legislation including Carbon Credits (Carbon Farming Act) 2011, Native Title Act

Experience working with a broad range of stakeholders including government and landowners

Ability to work in an interdisciplinary team, as well as independently, with colleagues based in different locations and time zones around the globe

Result-oriented work approach with the ability to work quickly from concept creation to the implementation of successful campaigns

Eagerness to grow and learn in an evolving environment

Optimistic, mission-driven personality with a can-do spirit

Desirable:

Outstanding project and time management skills

Experience working with Indigenous stakeholders, including negotiating native title agreements

Indigenous and Torres Strait applicants are encouraged to apply

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

