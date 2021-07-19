VCM Report: CORSIA credit prices press higher, analyst predicts 2 bln-tonne annual VER demand

CORSIA-grade offset values on the voluntary carbon market (VCM) stretched all-time highs this week, while an analyst said yearly demand for voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) could eventually top out near the 2 billion-tonne mark.