Africa > VCM Report: CORSIA credit prices press higher, analyst predicts 2 bln-tonne annual VER demand

VCM Report: CORSIA credit prices press higher, analyst predicts 2 bln-tonne annual VER demand

Published 09:51 on July 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:51 on July 19, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

CORSIA-grade offset values on the voluntary carbon market (VCM) stretched all-time highs this week, while an analyst said yearly demand for voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) could eventually top out near the 2 billion-tonne mark.

CORSIA-grade offset values on the voluntary carbon market (VCM) stretched all-time highs this week, while an analyst said yearly demand for voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) could eventually top out near the 2 billion-tonne mark.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software