Severe floods shut hydro, coal plants across Germany -RWE
Published 21:42 on July 17, 2021 / Last updated at 21:44 on July 17, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Severe floods have impacted German hydropower stations and a lignite mine and power plant, utility RWE announced Saturday.
Severe floods have impacted German hydropower stations and a lignite mine and power plant, utility RWE announced Saturday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.