WCI emitters’ allowance length grows by largest amount in two months

Published 22:18 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:18 on July 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Regulated entities boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length for the first time in 10 weeks over the most recent five-day stretch, while speculators kept their positions nearly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.