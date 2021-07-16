Sweden seeks out Article 6 projects in the Dominican Republic
Published 18:50 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 18:50 on July 16, 2021 / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland / No Comments
Sweden is inviting carbon-cutting cutting projects in the Dominican Republic to bid to be the first initiatives that could ultimately deliver Paris Agreement-era carbon credits to the Nordic country.
Sweden is inviting carbon-cutting cutting projects in the Dominican Republic to bid to be the first initiatives that could ultimately deliver Paris Agreement-era carbon credits to the Nordic country.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.