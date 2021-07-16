Sweden seeks out Article 6 projects in the Dominican Republic

Published 18:50 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 18:50 on July 16, 2021 / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland / No Comments

Sweden is inviting carbon-cutting cutting projects in the Dominican Republic to bid to be the first initiatives that could ultimately deliver Paris Agreement-era carbon credits to the Nordic country.