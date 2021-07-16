Investor influence on EU carbon market seen outweighing that of industrials
Published 22:53 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 02:46 on July 17, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Investors are seen as bigger buyers of EU carbon allowances than Europe's heavy industries over the coming months and years because utilities are rapidly decarbonising and industrials lack financial clout or are cushioned by ongoing free allocation, a conference heard on Friday.
