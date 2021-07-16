Asia Pacific > Hong Kong to explore carbon market opportunities

Hong Kong to explore carbon market opportunities

Published 11:06 on July 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:11 on July 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Hong Kong will explore opportunities in establishing itself as a carbon trading centre for mandatory and voluntary carbon markets both in mainland China and internationally, with an initial focus on the Guangdong-HK-Macao greater Bay region.

