Hong Kong to explore carbon market opportunities

Published 11:06 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 12:11 on July 16, 2021

Hong Kong will explore opportunities in establishing itself as a carbon trading centre for mandatory and voluntary carbon markets both in mainland China and internationally, with an initial focus on the Guangdong-HK-Macao greater Bay region.