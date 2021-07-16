Australia to hold next ERF auction in October
Published 05:08 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 05:08 on July 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The 13th Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) auction will be held on Oct. 13-14, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Friday, as the offset price in the secondary market hit yet another record high.
The 13th Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) auction will be held on Oct. 13-14, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Friday, as the offset price in the secondary market hit yet another record high.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.