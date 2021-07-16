Asia Pacific > Australia to hold next ERF auction in October

Australia to hold next ERF auction in October

Published 05:08 on July 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 05:08 on July 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The 13th Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) auction will be held on Oct. 13-14, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Friday, as the offset price in the secondary market hit yet another record high.

The 13th Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) auction will be held on Oct. 13-14, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Friday, as the offset price in the secondary market hit yet another record high.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software