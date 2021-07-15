Americas > New York-based financial firm opens RGGI account

Published 22:11 on July 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:55 on July 15, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A New York-based hedge fund opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, marking the second new financial firm to register in the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme since June.

