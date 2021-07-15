New York-based financial firm opens RGGI account

A New York-based hedge fund opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, marking the second new financial firm to register in the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme since June.