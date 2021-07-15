Carbon Analyst, The Nature Conservancy – Various Locations

POSITION DESCRIPTION

POSITION TITLE: Carbon Analyst

JOB FAMILY: Conservation

JOB NUMBER: 200069

SALARY GRADE: 8

STATUS: Salaried

DATE: June 2021

LOCATION: Locations where TNC has an already established office

A LITTLE ABOUT US

Founded in 1951, the Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground and scalable solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. This decade is critical for the planet; the global community must address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss to put us on a path to sustainability. We are committed to making a meaningful contribution to these challenges through our 2030 goals, which are aligned with the United Nations global agenda on biodiversity and climate. One of our core values is our commitment to diversity. Therefore, we strive for a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce. Working in 72 countries, including all 50 United States, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

YOUR POSITION WITH TNC

The Carbon Analyst provides technical support to field teams around the world to assist in the design and, to a more limited extent implementation of, carbon projects that use nature as a climate solution. You will be a key member of the Global Carbon Markets team that is distributed around the world and thus ‘virtual’ in nature.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

The Carbon Analyst supports field programs around the world to assess the feasibility of and options for developing projects that can generate verified carbon credits. The Carbon Analyst is a technical expert on the main Standards and their methodologies relevant to the generation of such credits from nature-based projects, such as the Verified Carbon Standard and American Carbon Registry. They provide support throughout the project cycle – from early idea generation to implementation – and are comfortable innovating solutions, such as developing new approaches that leverage the latest science to enhance environmental integrity. They are able to advise on the financial implications of technical design and implementation choices.

The Carbon Analyst will be responsible for managing the periodic review of the Conservancy’s internal guidance and standards for carbon credit generating projects and coordinating relevant internal processes to ensure adherence with these across the Conservancy. They will make recommendations to the organization, in order to foster continuous improvement such that risk is managed effectively and efficiently.

They will work closely with other members of the Global Carbon Markets team to share relevant knowledge and learning both across the Conservancy and beyond to practitioners and decision makers in the market. They will also work to support strategies that drive for systems-change across the market, for example in engaging with relevant standards organization to enhance their rigor.

RESPONSIBILITIES & SCOPE

• Provides technical advice, analysis, and support to develop nature-based carbon credit projects.

• Supports Conservancy efforts to enhance rigor of carbon credit projects both within, and beyond, its own project portfolio.

• Assists in developing reports, presentations and assessments on related topics.

• Assists in coordinating learning exchanges.

• May serve as a team leader for assigned projects.

• May represent the Conservancy in external events and meetings.

• Will involve domestic and international travel up to 40% of their time.

• Need to accommodate global time zones and willingness to flexibly manage a periodically unconventional work schedule.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy, international relations, international development, social science, natural science, ecology or related field and at least 5 years related experience.

• Experience in designing, developing and/or implementing nature-based carbon projects in the voluntary carbon market (including REDD+).

• Thorough understanding of carbon accounting at project level for Natural Climate Solutions (NCS).

• Experience with carbon projects across a range of geographies and nature-based methodologies, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).

• Experience with nesting and jurisdictional approaches to nature-based carbon credit projects.

• Experience in market trends and relevant networks within the market.

• Experience presenting to and/or communicating with government or legislative staff, community or business leaders, program leadership and/or similar audiences.

• Critical analytical thinking and excellent English writing skills are essential.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Multi-lingual skills and multi-cultural or cross-cultural experience appreciated.

• Experience developing nature-based carbon credit projects in one or more compliance markets, including the market established by the California Air Resources Board), and other voluntary market standards, such as American Carbon Registry (ACR) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) standard.

• Awareness of, and experience dealing with, issues of equity and rights related to NCS carbon projects.

• Familiarity and knowledge related to business, governmental, and policy and practices pertaining to the global carbon markets, and in particular the roles within them of natural climate solutions.

• Ability to develop and drive new ideas and approaches.

• Ability to work well in a highly matrixed, decentralized and collaborative organization. Must be a team player.

• Possesses strong interpersonal skills and political savvy.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet time sensitive deadlines.

• NGO and/or corporate relations experience.

• Ability to write and speak in a language other than English, such as Spanish, French, Portuguese, Bahasa, or Chinese is desirable.

This description is not designed to be a complete list of all duties and responsibilities required for this job.

HOW TO APPLY

We offer a competitive salary with great benefits. For a complete position description and to apply, visit http://www.nature.org/careers and search for Job ID# 49880.

Deadline to apply is 11:59 PM EDT, July 29, 2021.