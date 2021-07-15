Senior Analysts/Kaitohutohu Matua, Climate Change Commission, Aotearoa/New Zealand – Wellington

We have several exciting opportunities for highly skilled and passionate Senior Analysts to join us and create positive change for Aotearoa.

Become part of a supportive, enthusiastic, and high performing team

Utilise your sharp mind and keen analytical skills

Work for an organisation driving climate action in Aotearoa

About us:

He Pou a Rangi | The Climate Change Commission (the Commission) is an Independent Crown Entity established under the Climate Change Response Act 2002.

Our purpose is to provide independent, expert advice to the New Zealand Government on both mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change, and to monitor and review the Government’s progress towards its emissions reduction and adaptation goals. The Commission plays a key role in New Zealand’s framework for developing and implementing clear and stable climate change policies.

Ngā Tūnga | The Roles:

We have a number of fixed term, secondment and permanent opportunities. In these roles, you’ll have the opportunity to contribute to the longer-term success of the Commission. The Senior Analysts lead technical and policy analysis related to aspects of the Commission’s work, in collaboration with others. This involves navigating complex issues, developing new frameworks and approaches, managing relationships and engaging with stakeholders as the Commission’s advice is developed.

A key priority for the Commission is Te Ao Māori. This means we work with our Treaty partner and grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views and Te Tiriti o Waitangi in our work. We embrace diversity and inclusion and are committed to equality and equity. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds.

Mō ēnei tūranga mahi | These roles will involve:

Applying frameworks and methods from a Western and Te Ao Māori lens in analysis needed to provide evidence based and independent advice.

Framing and communicating advice in a way that recognises the needs and concerns of the audience.

Making sound, timely decisions that keep the organisation and work moving forward.

Leading and contributing to multiple pieces of work concurrently.

Supporting other Commission staff and contributing to the expert analysis provided to the Board, taking on feedback and making enhancements to enable effective decision making.

Engaging with iwi/Māori in a manner that upholds Tikanga and recognises the Crown – Māori partnership under the Treaty of Waitangi.

We have one role in particular that requires someone with skills and experience in agriculture and climate change mitigation. Applicants who have skills and experience in one or more of the following areas would be desirable:

Agricultural and resource economics

Agricultural emissions calculation methods and tools

Iwi/Māori agribusiness

Farm Systems

Emissions Pricing

Regulatory policy

Additionally, we have another role that requires experience in energy mitigation. This role requires knowledge of industrial processes and New Zealand’s industrial sectors, and the ability to interpret technical data and modelling. Applicants who have this experience and skillset would be highly desirable.

About you:

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably post-graduate or equivalent experience

Strong knowledge and experience of a range of research, evidence and analytical methods, including emerging and innovative approaches and frameworks.

Sound judgement and awareness of the context within which advice is formulated and communicated

Strong logic and reasoning skills to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions

Highly developed communication skills, both oral and written.

Strong understanding of the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Te Ao Māori and experience engaging with Iwi/Māori

An understanding of government processes, systems and tools

How to apply:

Visit this page Climate Change Commission job – Senior Analysts | Kaitohutohu Mātua (cass.govt.nz) and click on the APPLY button to be directed to the Central Agencies Jobs website. From here you will be able to view a detailed position description, as well as submit your application for the position. For tracking and evaluation purposes, all applications must be submitted via our on-line process.

Applications close at 5pm on 25 July 2021. For further questions regarding this role, please email recruitment@climatecommission.govt.nz.

Please note interviews may commence with suitable candidates prior to the closing date. To be considered for this role you must be currently residing in NZ and able to live and work in NZ.

Details

Reference # 27342

Closes on 25 Jul 2021 23:00

Location(s) Wellington

Work type(s) Permanent full-time, Fixed term full-time, Secondment