NA Markets: CCAs decline from recent highs, RGGI prices increase on compliance buying

Published 22:51 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on July 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced over the week as demand declined from financial firms, but RGGI allowances (RGAs) inched closer to the $9 level due to an influx in buying from compliance entities.