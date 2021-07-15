Delta Air Lines won’t “spend good cash” chasing RIN prices -CEO
Published 17:28 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 17:28 on July 15, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
Delta Air Lines is wary of purchasing biofuel credits (RINs) under the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) due to transparency concerns, CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday, giving credence to recent reports that the company's refinery subsidiary has halted purchases amid soaring price levels.
