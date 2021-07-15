Carbon Taxes > ‘Fit for 55’ timeline for EU carbon market reform concerns experts

‘Fit for 55’ timeline for EU carbon market reform concerns experts

Published 16:56 on July 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:41 on July 15, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping  /  No Comments

Proposals to tighten the EU ETS and rebase its cap within a rapid timeframe are an initial cause for concern among market experts still digesting the full impact of Brussels’ wide-ranging climate measures, a conference heard on Thursday.

Proposals to tighten the EU ETS and rebase its cap within a rapid timeframe are an initial cause for concern among market experts still digesting the full impact of Brussels’ wide-ranging climate measures, a conference heard on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software