‘Fit for 55’ timeline for EU carbon market reform concerns experts
Published 16:56 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 17:41 on July 15, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping / No Comments
Proposals to tighten the EU ETS and rebase its cap within a rapid timeframe are an initial cause for concern among market experts still digesting the full impact of Brussels’ wide-ranging climate measures, a conference heard on Thursday.
