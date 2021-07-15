UPDATE – Poland, Germany anticipating later start to 2021 free EUA allocations
Published 16:22 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 17:08 on July 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Issuance of free EUAs for 2021 to Polish installations will likely take place in Q4 of this year, after the European Commission has approved the country’s proposed allocation plan, while Germany's permit distribution also probably won't completed until the autumn at the earliest.
