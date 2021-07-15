Spain calls for price intervention on EU carbon market, questions new system for transport and buildings
Published 11:44 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 12:54 on July 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU should introduce price controls for its carbon market amid recent spikes, Spain’s deputy PM and environment minister said on Wednesday as the 27-nation bloc presented its ‘Fit for 55’ legislative package to further tighten its ETS and other climate policies.
