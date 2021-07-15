UPDATE – China confirms national ETS launch on July 16
Published 11:09 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 11:48 on July 15, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
The Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange confirmed Thursday afternoon that China's much-anticipated national emissions trading scheme, set to become the world’s biggest carbon market, will launch Friday after a three-week delay.
