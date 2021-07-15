China June thermal power generation jumps 10.1% YoY
Published 05:34 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 10:53 on July 15, 2021 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
China’s thermal power generation in June was up by 10.1% from a year ago, outpacing a 7.4% gain in overall power output, official data showed Thursday, as the nation’s carbon-intensive COVID-19 recovery continued.
