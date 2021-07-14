Associate, Project Development, Nature Based Solutions – UK

1. Purpose of Position

Palladium is hiring an Associate, Project Development into its Nature Based Solutions (NBS) platform. The Associate, Project Development will work closely with the NBS leadership on the design of commercially attractive NBS projects / ventures and the establishment of external partnerships essential to the success of the global platform.

The NBS platform works to restore natural landscapes around the world through demonstrating that restoring nature can outperform destroying it as an economic activity. By supporting the commercialisation of underdeveloped revenue streams such as carbon, biodiversity, wider ecosystem services and non-timber forest products, these ventures and their business models hold the key to unlocking alternative livelihoods for rural communities who may otherwise rely on environmentally destructive agricultural practices.

As part of the team at the centre of the platform, you will be working at the cutting edge of the fight against climate change on the development of a daring and ambitious first-of-its-kind platform which will have a transformational impact on environmental issues across the world. This role will give you the opportunity to work alongside heavily experienced industry leaders focused on delivering sustainability outcomes through mobilising impact capital and complex project management.

Initially, this role will be mostly focussed on our UK initiative, which we recently launched in partnership with the UK National Parks. The goal of this initiative is to raise the capital required to deliver £239 million of nature restoration work in National Parks by 2030. To build the right investment models to achieve this goal, we will be drawing on Palladium’s expertise in the Amazon, Indonesia and biodiversity projects around the world. All 15 of the UK’s National Parks are targets for peatland and grassland restoration, woodland planting and management, and habitat creation.

For more information, see press release here.

2. Primary responsibilities:

The Associate, Project Development is an early career role focusing on delivering research, cooperating on the technical design of new NBS ventures, and developing the client and partner base of the NBS Platform.

The primary responsibilities of the Associate, Project Development, will include:

• Play a key supporting role in the design, development and delivery of new NBS ventures in the UK and across the tropics.

• Support the design of commercially-attractive business models for NBS ventures, to ensure their long-term financial sustainability and ability to attract external investment.

• Identification and analysis of revenue streams for NBS ventures, linked particularly to Payments for Ecosystem Services: carbon emission reductions (temperate and tropical), flood risk management, biodiversity net gain, water pollution reduction, translocation of protected species etc.

• Support the implementation of pilot projects for key ventures to test the assumptions in their design and assess whether the costs and revenues anticipated in business plans are realistic.

• Travel to field sites across the UK and tropical landscapes in order to review progress on pilot programmes, ground truth assumptions made in project design and strengthen partnerships with delivery organisations, local authorities and landowners.

• Support the identification, assessment and pursuit of new partnership opportunities – including but not limited to marketing, pitches, proposal development and funding applications in collaboration with relevant business development and partnership management team members.

• Design and conduct integrated ecological assessments to assess potential ecosystem services on pilot landscapes in the UK

• Facilitate the strengthening of partnerships with implementing partners, landowners, communities, authorities and investors for NBS ventures across the UK and in tropical landscapes.

• Support the design of mechanisms to fairly allocate the financial returns and benefits of successful NBS ventures between delivery partners, landowners and communities.

• Continuously build the NBS team’s understanding of its sectors of operation through systematically monitoring news organisations and researching ecosystem stakeholders, and conducting analysis on how they interrelate.

• Establish and maintain systems and processes for capturing research outputs and project management requirements.

• Organize strategic internal and external workshops and meetings for the platform, with view to conducting analysis with wider team.

• Support the operationalisation and growth of the NBS platform within Palladium.

3. Person Specification

General qualities we are looking for in our team include:

• Commitment to fighting climate change and deforestation with the ability to convincingly articulate this commitment.

• Passion for environmental issues, ecology, private sector-led development, forestry / nature-based solutions, sustainability or supply chain management.

• Experience in a consultancy firm, government department, research organisation, communications firm or relevant advocacy NGO.

• Policy fluency around international climate change, environmental issues, corporate commitments to change and sustainability.

• Commercial acumen and/or or sales/fundraising experience with experience of contributing to successful client proposals.

• Excellent verbal communication skills including the ability to influence and convince stakeholders.

• Professional fluency in English, including a high standard of writing, editing and proofreading.

• Ability to work in French, Spanish, Portuguese or Bahasa

• Knowledge of data analysis or visualisation software.

We are particularly interested in candidates that can bring one or more of the following four skillsets:

• Development and validation of carbon projects – Experience in designing and / or assessing carbon projects in the UK context (i.e. woodland or peatland carbon codes). Experience from other temperate or tropical jurisdictions and carbon standards (Verra, Gold Standard, Puro Earth) also valuable – with the ability to apply international experience to the UK context.

• Environmental economics / financial modelling / business planning – Ability to apply the principles of environmental economics and natural capital valuation to the practical realities of creating new nature-based solution ventures. This will involve modelling cashflow projections, testing sensitivities to key cost and revenue variables, valuing and quantifying ecosystem services, and preparing investment-ready plans.

• Environmental engineering – Experience in water catchment systems modelling to reduce the risk of flooding and / or diffuse pollution from agricultural runoff or sewage. Ability to quantify economic incentives for stakeholders involved. Understanding of the relative merits of nature-based vs engineered solutions to flood and pollution risks.

• Ecological assessments within the UK planning sector – Experience in applying early examples of the new Biodiversity Net Gain framework. Particular focus on transactions between stakeholders, linkages to planning processes, quantification of impact, design of suitable donor projects and habitat banking.

We are a flexible employer and applicants from anywhere in the UK will be considered, although willingness to work from our Bristol office is considered an advantage.

