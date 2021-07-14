California offset issuance jumps to six-month high with new forestry project
Published 22:08 on July 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on July 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California regulator ARB distributed the largest volume of compliance offsets since December this week as a new forestry initiative took home the vast majority of the new credits, according to agency data published Wednesday.
California regulator ARB distributed the largest volume of compliance offsets since December this week as a new forestry initiative took home the vast majority of the new credits, according to agency data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.