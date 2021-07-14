California offset issuance jumps to six-month high with new forestry project

Published 22:08 on July 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on July 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB distributed the largest volume of compliance offsets since December this week as a new forestry initiative took home the vast majority of the new credits, according to agency data published Wednesday.