Euro Markets: EUAs briefly surge above €55 on Brussels plans, as UKAs lose ground despite stronger auction
Published 01:35 on July 14, 2021 / Last updated at 04:41 on July 14, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs jumped nearly 5% to a one-week high above €55 as the European Commission published its long-awaited ETS reform proposals, but prices quickly retreated as traders digested the heavily-trailed plans.
EUAs jumped nearly 5% to a one-week high above €55 as the European Commission published its long-awaited ETS reform proposals, but prices quickly retreated as traders digested the heavily-trailed plans.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.