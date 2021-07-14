Asia Pacific > South Korea’s first KAU-21 auction fails to sell out

South Korea’s first KAU-21 auction fails to sell out

Published 08:52 on July 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:52 on July 14, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea’s first monthly auction for the 2021 compliance cycle failed to sell out Wednesday, as a handful of successful bidders only picked up around 70% of the 2.15 million units on offer.

South Korea’s first monthly auction for the 2021 compliance cycle failed to sell out Wednesday, as a handful of successful bidders only picked up around 70% of the 2.15 million units on offer.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software