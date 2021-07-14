South Korea’s first KAU-21 auction fails to sell out
Published 08:52 on July 14, 2021 / Last updated at 08:52 on July 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea’s first monthly auction for the 2021 compliance cycle failed to sell out Wednesday, as a handful of successful bidders only picked up around 70% of the 2.15 million units on offer.
South Korea’s first monthly auction for the 2021 compliance cycle failed to sell out Wednesday, as a handful of successful bidders only picked up around 70% of the 2.15 million units on offer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.