Doubled EU carbon price, CBAM to have negligible impact on industry, households -economists

Published 21:58 on July 12, 2021 / Last updated at 01:30 on July 13, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Middle East, Other APAC / No Comments

Neither an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) nor a steep rise in carbon allowances prices – two long-term expected outcomes from the bloc’s major climate and energy package to be released this week – will have a significant impact on EU industry or consumers, economists said Monday.