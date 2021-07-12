Founding Executive Director, Carbon Removal Advocacy Europe – Flexible

We are looking for a passionate leader to take on the career-defining opportunity of launching and scaling Europe’s first dedicated, independent carbon removal (CDR) advocacy organisation as Founding Executive Director.

A deep understanding of climate issues and advocacy is desired but is not required for the role; we’re looking for someone confident in their ability to lead and grow a new organisation focused on carbon removal. Note that a larger leadership team beyond the Founding Executive Director will be recruited once a candidate is appointed.

Context

The science is clear: we need both emissions reductions and carbon removal in order to avoid catastrophic climate change. After decades of investment, we are beginning to have realistic pathways to achieve those emissions reductions. But when it comes to carbon removal, we’re not even close. To kick-start global growth in CDR, we need key countries and regions to lead by committing resources to research and scale up a wide range of CDR techniques, from reforestation to mineralisation to direct air capture. Europe has the financial muscle and political will to do it, but we need leadership to make that happen.

As the Founding Executive Director of “Carbon Removal Advocacy Europe” (our placeholder name, yours to rebrand), you’ll launch and lead a dedicated and independent pan-European carbon removal advocate, starting in the UK and quickly expanding to build local teams across Europe. We have formed a scoping team that includes seed funders, researchers, other global CDR advocates, and experienced entrepreneurs.

This team has already secured £2,000,000 in philanthropic funding commitments from our partners and has built a network of partners and allies across Europe. What’s missing is you: a committed leader with boundless energy and the drive to turn Carbon Removal Advocacy Europe into the most high-impact climate NGO on the planet.

The Role

As Founding Executive Director, your mandate will be to raise the level of ambition for CDR across Europe, emphasising Europe’s potential to become a global leader in scaling CDR to billions of tonnes per year. You’ll need to formulate a clear vision, answering questions such as:

How can we best drive CDR deployment across Europe?

How can we change the nature of the debate around CDR in Europe to a more productive conversation?

How do we reach and motivate key decision-makers (including policymakers, NGOs, industry, and community leaders)?

How can we build social licence for CDR techniques, and support a growing European CDR ecosystem?

You’ll become the face of CDR through engagement with policy makers, NGOs, industry, community leaders, and media, and you’ll ensure that environmental justice and equity are core elements of CDR policies wherever they are deployed. You’ll also grow and manage a new organisation, hire a strong and diverse team, develop a robust funder engagement strategy, and work closely with the Board to ensure operational and financial health.

About You

CDR experience is not required. Previous experience in climate is highly valuable, and some degree of comfort and knowledge with climate and sustainability topics is necessary. However, we welcome candidates for whom climate is not yet the sole focus of their professional career, including private sector applicants looking to commit themselves to full-time climate impact. Compensation is competitive. This is a unique opportunity and the successful candidate will be highly experienced, but we do understand that candidates will need to grow into the role over time with the Board’s support.

The Founding Executive Director will have many of the following qualities:

A relentless drive and passion to create—not just be a part of—global climate impact.

Ability to define a vision and inspire others to follow.

Ability to develop a strategy and lead a cross-functional team to successful execution.

Curiosity, structured thinking, and comfort with scientific topics, possessing an ability to master the suite of CDR opportunities including their scientific, economic, and social considerations.

Public speaking and communications talent. You will express the urgency and opportunity of CDR to a wide array of audiences, from mass media interviews to industry panels to activist meetings. Experience communicating complex concepts to non-experts would be an asset.

A collaborative, selfless approach to professional relationships.

A personal commitment to centring equity and environmental justice in climate action, and the ability to build relationships with equity-focused organisations.

Personal or professional experience working with people of diverse backgrounds.

Genuine enthusiasm for fundraising; relevant fundraising experience is an asset.

A track record of success and accomplishment in your prior field. We note that women and people of colour are underrepresented in the climate and CDR space, and we especially encourage candidates from these backgrounds to apply or reach out with any questions.

Application Process

Complete this form to start your application. Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis. Questions can be directed to careers@cdradvocacy.org. We will be forming a leadership team later in 2021, so be sure to submit a CV, sign up for our mailing list or get in touch if you’re interested in future roles.

Initial financial support graciously provided by the Grantham Foundation and the Climate Pathfinders Foundation. Strategic support and expert advice provided by Oxford Net Zero and Carbon180.