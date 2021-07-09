POLL: With EU ETS reforms afoot, analysts point to petering out price rally

EU carbon prices have likely seen the bulk of the appreciation expected from upcoming supply-slashing market reforms, analysts forecast, with most predicting that EUAs would now sit tight and trade within sight of existing levels through 2023.