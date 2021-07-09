China to push blue carbon, make case for bivalve offsets
Published 11:09 on July 9, 2021 / Last updated at 11:21 on July 9, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Developing offsets from so-called blue carbon projects will play an important role in China’s efforts to meet its climate targets, and the country is also pushing for crediting sinks created by the farming of bivalves and other ocean life forms.
