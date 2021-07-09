New Zealand weighs position limits, exchange-based trading in ETS

Published 09:24 on July 9, 2021 / Last updated at 09:24 on July 9, 2021

Limiting NZU positions or purchase volumes and requiring all transactions to go through an exchange are among the options considered by the New Zealand government as it plans to strengthen the governing regulations of its emissions trading scheme.