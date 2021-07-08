Climate Investments Analyst, South Pole – Amsterdam/London/Stockholm/Paris/Berlin

About Company:

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

About Team:

The Fund Management team is responsible for developing and managing sustainable impact funds, as well as other facilities, vehicles and platforms for investments in climate action. Our scope of expertise covers a variety of topics related to sustainable land-use, low-carbon energy, climate-smart cities and/or clean technology, to name just a few. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job Summary:

This is a unique opportunity to work with the market leader in global carbon markets on directing capital at scale towards saving the world from climate change. You will become part of the expert team in climate finance.

Your main focus will be to identify and form opinions on investment opportunities. You will work within the Climate Investment Team on direct investments of all kind. From strategic M&A opportunities to investments in projects or companies.

You will conduct financial analysis and build a deep understanding of specific carbon market sectors (e.g. forestry, biochar or director air capture and storage) in order to build investment cases.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities:

Your main responsibility will be to form and defend well founded and thoroughly analysed opinions on where, how and how much South Pole and its clients should direct capital. More specifically, you will:

Identify investment cases in the climate and carbon space, conduct investment assessments and due diligence, and structure investment deals.

Prepare presentation materials to pitch investment opportunities to the board or external funders

Assist in the contracting and transactions of investment deals

Monitor and control existing investments, and create reports for funders

Coordinate business development and implementation with other South Pole units across offices in a dynamic and team-oriented culture

Requirements:

Essential –

More than 3 years working experience, ideally in financial markets

Worked as analyst in a bank (M&A, capital markets) / venture fund or business analyst in a corporation or analyst in an insurance company. Or, led a start-up and took care of fundraising and financial management.

Undergraduate/bachelor’s degree, preferably in finance, business, engineering or economics; or a degree in sustainability-related fields in combination with demonstrated financial modeling/investment skills; Masters degree would be an advantage

Demonstrated financial modeling and analysis skills,

Methodical approach to work, detail orientation, drive for continuous improvement

Proven ability to work across multiple teams and in multi-disciplinary projects

Entrepreneurial and proactive mindset, willingness to take initiative

Fluency in English; other language skills (e.g. French, Spanish) are a plus.

Desirable –

Passionate about the climate and sustainability

Ambitious

Humble, kind, fair

What We Offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

