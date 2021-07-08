Head of Sustainability, Tullow Oil – London

Employment Type: Permanent

Hours: Full-Time

Location: London (Willing to consider candidates that will relocate)

Tullow Oil is a well-established, recognised independent oil and gas company focussed on Africa and South America. The Group has interests in over 50 exploration and production licences across 11 countries.

We are looking to hire an experienced Head of Sustainability on a permanent basis out of our office in London.

This role is responsible for overseeing, further developing, embedding and reporting on Tullow’s sustainability strategy and key initiatives across the group including the delivery of the Net Zero Plan. The role also provides subject matter expertise and support to senior leaders across the businesses and to the Board.

The Successful Candidate:

Reporting to the Director of People and Sustainability, you will be responsible for –

Leading on the management, development and implementation of the company’s sustainability strategy, budget, targets and KPI’s

Ensuring the sustainability strategy aligns with and is integrated into the overall business strategy and planning process

Leading the delivery of Tullow’s Net Zero plan

Ensuring appropriate internal processes, controls and measurement systems are in place to reach sustainability goals, collate data and monitor progress

Leading on Climate Risk management and compliance; including validation of risk assessments, verification of compliance, and ownership of the company’s sustainability risk register and transparent reporting to meet TCFD requirements

Working with the business leaders to formulate action plans with defined timebound objectives, targets and responsibilities to support the group approach

Delivering all external sustainability reporting, including annual published reports, website content and external rating agency surveys

Monitoring relevant environmental and social regulation, develop external reporting in line with good practice and regulatory requirements

Ensuring Tullow keeps abreast of new reporting guidance from GRI, SASB, IPIECA and other relevant standards

Preparing and presenting internal sustainability updates for Senior Leadership Team, Board and Committee meetings

Engaging with and responding to key external stakeholders on sustainability issues e.g. NGOs, partners, existing and prospective clients, community groups, ESG investors

Skills:

Ideally you will be a MSc. level gradate or equivalent in an environmental or sustainability related discipline. Extensive experience in sustainability across strategy development, implementation, monitoring, communication and reporting is essential. You will also be able to demonstrate experience in the following areas:

Leading on the creation and implementation of a bespoke sustainability strategy

Excellent knowledge of global environmental standards and frameworks, e.g. the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals and Science Based Targets initiative

Working with internal and external stakeholders across technical and non-technical functions in the private, public and non-profit sectors

Able to effectively lead, direct and integrate work with others and manage tasks through to completion

Deep technical knowledge across environmental, social, governance topics including but not limited to climate, human rights, biodiversity, social responsibility and water

Confidence and experience in advising on sustainability at all levels in an organisation and with external stakeholders

Experience in engaging with and responding to stakeholders including but not limited to: employees, Board, NGOs, ESG investors, communities, government

Expert knowledge of sustainability reporting requirements including SECR, MSA, TCFD

In Tullow, all individuals are treated fairly and respectfully, and everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources to enable them to contribute to Tullow’s overall success. To Achieve This, We Offer Our Employees A performance-driven culture that generates results.

A commitment to your personal and professional development. A chance to make a difference to our business, working in or leading teams of talented, committed people. A culture that appreciates diversity & inclusion and provides equal opportunities. Recognition and reward for your performance.

Our philosophy is to bring people into Tullow with whom we can build a strong, mutually beneficial and long-lasting relationship. Working for Tullow will increase your knowledge, broaden your horizons and extend your professional network. We offer a competitive reward package of base salary, incentives and benefits which is designed to attract, retain and motivate the best talent in our industry.

Applying and More Information:

To apply, or for more information, please send your cover letter and CV to liam.mason@tullowoil.com for the attention of Liam Mason, with the subject: Carbon Offset Project Manager vacancy.